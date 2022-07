One million hajj pilgrims reach Mina tent village

One million hajj pilgrims reciting Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik reached Mina Tent Village as the Hajj rituals began today.

As per reports, Pakistani pilgrims are being accommodated near Jamarat in Old Minaret.

Hujjaj will proceed to Arafat on Friday to perform the “Waqoof-e-Arqfat”‘, the Rukn-e-Azam of the Hajj.

They will also listen to the Hajj sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra in Maidan-e-Arafat on Friday, which will be delivered by Dr. Al Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-issa.