Over one million Muslims move to Mina to perform Hajj rituals

MAKKAH – A large number of Hajj pilgrims performed on Wednesday the ritual of Tawaf Al-Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival), before their moving into Mina on the Day of Tarwiyah, Thursday, which is the first day of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj. There are a total of one million pilgrims performing Hajj this year.

The process of moving the Hujjaj, including more than 84,000 Pakistanis, to Mina for performing Hajj Rituals is in progress. Only limited number of domestic pilgrims are allowed to perform Hajj during 2020 and 2021 Hajj seasons due to the unprecedented pandemic situation. Around 150,000 domestic pilgrims would join about 850,000 foreign pilgrims. The foreign pilgrims are performing Hajj for the first time after a hiatus of two years following the travel restrictions caused by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The intending Hujjaj will proceed to Arafat on Friday to perform the Rukn-e-Azam of the Hajj “Waqoof-e-Arafat”. They will offer Zohr and Asr prayers together and will stay at Arafat the whole day in prayers, Wazaif, and Talbia. They will also listen to Hajj sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra, which will be delivered by Dr Shaikh Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa. After Sun set, they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer both Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spend the whole night under open sky.

