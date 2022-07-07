Pakistan Army coordinating rescue operation to evacuate Shehroze, Fazal

Pakistan army, since Wednesday, is coordinating a high risk rescue operation to evacuate stranded mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali who are stuck at Nanga Parbat.

According to ISPR, Pakistan army aviation helicopters and a ground search team comprising high altitude porters are employed to rescue the mountaineers.

Pakistan army aviation pilots, in a daring attempt, flew two helicopter missions despite bad weather conditions but couldn’t pick up the mountaineers due to dense clouds and very high altitude.

Meanwhile, the ground search team is also nearing stranded mountaineers who are currently at Camp-3 at 21000 feet height.

The army aviation pilots will fly again on Thursday subject to weather conditions as ground team attempt to rescue the mountaineers to Camp-2.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Not counting defectors’ votes would be against freedom of expression: Justice Mandokhail

National

PM emphasises need to educate masses about Parliament

National

Met Office forecasts rains, thunderstorms during Eidul Azha holidays

National

PM directs to accelerate relief operations in rain-affected areas

National

Fawad Chaudhry shares recording of threatening call to Imran Khan’s pilot with media

National

Fitna Khan’s ego satisfied by snatching free electricity from masses: Maryam Nawaz

National

National solar energy policy to be announced on August 1: PM

National

Giving NRO to ‘thieves’ was aim of regime change: Mazari

National

PIA cuts fares by 20pc ahead of Eidul Adha

National

Sunni Ittehad Council assures support to PTI in Punjab by-elections

1 of 8,543

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More