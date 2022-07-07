Pakistan Railways announces 30pc discount in fares

In order to facilitate masses on the occasion of Eidul Azha, Pakistan Railways has announced a 30 percent discount in fares.

According to the railway administration, the reduction in train fares will be applicable to all passenger trains during the three days of Eidul Azha.

The notification has been issued on the direction of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

On the other hand, three special trains will be operated on multiple routes before Eidul Azha, while the first special train would depart at 10 am on July 8.

It would travel from Quetta to Peshawar via Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Not counting defectors’ votes would be against freedom of expression: Justice Mandokhail

National

PM emphasises need to educate masses about Parliament

National

Met Office forecasts rains, thunderstorms during Eidul Azha holidays

National

PM directs to accelerate relief operations in rain-affected areas

National

Fawad Chaudhry shares recording of threatening call to Imran Khan’s pilot with media

National

Fitna Khan’s ego satisfied by snatching free electricity from masses: Maryam Nawaz

National

National solar energy policy to be announced on August 1: PM

National

Giving NRO to ‘thieves’ was aim of regime change: Mazari

National

PIA cuts fares by 20pc ahead of Eidul Adha

National

Sunni Ittehad Council assures support to PTI in Punjab by-elections

1 of 8,593

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More