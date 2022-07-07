Pakistan Railways announces 30pc discount in fares

In order to facilitate masses on the occasion of Eidul Azha, Pakistan Railways has announced a 30 percent discount in fares.

According to the railway administration, the reduction in train fares will be applicable to all passenger trains during the three days of Eidul Azha.

The notification has been issued on the direction of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

On the other hand, three special trains will be operated on multiple routes before Eidul Azha, while the first special train would depart at 10 am on July 8.

It would travel from Quetta to Peshawar via Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore.