Staff Reporter

Pakistan reports 805 fresh Covid cases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday reported as many as 805 fresh cases of Covid-19, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH). According to the NIH, 17,150 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 805 turned out to be positive. The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained 4.69 percent, according to the data. Moreover, one more person died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll in the country to 30,399, said the NIH, adding that 168 people were in critical condition. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines in view of the upcoming Eid ul Adha, urging people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent Covid-19 infection. The forum has advised the people to stay at home during the Eid holidays, and observe precautionary measures in view of the rising trend of Covid cases. According to the NCOC, the Eid prayers should be offered at open spaces with Covid-19 protocols. The NCOC said that the Eid sermon should be kept brief and comprehensive with minors under 15 years of age, elderly citizens and those suffering from some illness be discouraged from attending congregational prayers.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Students in Pakistan to get advance online education

Lahore

Netherlands ambassador discusses promotion of trade, investment with Hamza

Lahore

PFA disposes of 10,000 litre contaminated milk

Lahore

Rs 35.18b spent on treatment of people

Lahore

Rescuers finalise steps during rains

Lahore

Police to ensure smooth traffic flow in markets: CTO

Lahore

CM directs admin to remain alert 24/7 due to monsoon season

Lahore

PHOTA to be made more active, says Salman

Lahore

Trains operation disturbed due to rains

Karachi

Operation underway to rescue 10 miners trapped in flooded coal pit

1 of 9,323

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More