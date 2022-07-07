Pakistan reports 805 fresh Covid cases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday reported as many as 805 fresh cases of Covid-19, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH). According to the NIH, 17,150 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 805 turned out to be positive. The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained 4.69 percent, according to the data. Moreover, one more person died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll in the country to 30,399, said the NIH, adding that 168 people were in critical condition. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines in view of the upcoming Eid ul Adha, urging people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent Covid-19 infection. The forum has advised the people to stay at home during the Eid holidays, and observe precautionary measures in view of the rising trend of Covid cases. According to the NCOC, the Eid prayers should be offered at open spaces with Covid-19 protocols. The NCOC said that the Eid sermon should be kept brief and comprehensive with minors under 15 years of age, elderly citizens and those suffering from some illness be discouraged from attending congregational prayers.