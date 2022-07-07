Pakistan urges world to investigate extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by India

Pakistan has called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations and human rights organizations, to investigate the persistent extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian Occupation Forces and bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.

In his weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiri people in their just struggle against Indian occupation till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination as promised by the relevant UN Security Council’s Resolutions.

To a question on blocking the official Twitter accounts of several Pakistani missions, the spokesperson said it is a matter of grave concern that India has slid into an oppressive, intolerant, totalitarian state where room for a plurality of people’s beliefs, opinions, and voices is shrinking at an alarming rate.

He said there is news in international media that Twitter has filed a legal petition against Indian government orders to take down specific content and withhold accounts on no clear pretext other than political whims.

He urged media and international organizations that are guardians of free speech and expression to hold the Indian digital dictatorship to account and prevail upon the Government of India to reverse its actions.