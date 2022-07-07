PCF greets Sarmad Shabab for his selection as assistant coach at KCC

LAHORE – Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Coach Sarmad Shabab, who is undergoing UCI Level-II training in Korea with coaches from various Asian countries, has been selected as an assistant coach at the Korean Coaching Center (KCC) for his outstanding performance during the course.

Lauding the services of Sarmad Shabab, Coach Chester from England has selected him to train the cyclists of different countries for one month. He has been awarded one-month contract and during this period, he will utilize his experience and skills to train the young and upcoming cyclists from different nations.

Pakistan Cycling Federation President Syed Azhar Ali Shah has said that it is a great honor for Pakistan cycling that one of Pakistani coaches has been selected as an assistant coach at such a good training centre, which will benefit Pakistan cycling in the long run. “People value Pakistan’s cyclists and coaches. Our 12 coaches have received the UCI Level I and Level II training and they will continue to do so.

“With their passion, hard work and dedication for cycling, they have earning good name for them as well as for their motherland. Hopefully, they will utilize their experience in the best possible manner and guide the cyclists very well, who, in return, win laurels for their respective countries,” he added.

Congratulating Sarmad Shabab, PCF Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair said: “The future of Pakistan cycling will be bright in the days to come and the credit for this goes to its president Syed Azhar Ali Shah, whose efforts and dynamic leadership have made cycling in Pakistan active and alive while he is also encouraging and motivating Pakistani cyclists to do well at Asia and world level and win international laurels for Pakistan.”