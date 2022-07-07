PM emphasises need to educate masses about Parliament

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday shared the way a Parliament works and what its representatives are doing.

Sharing a letter written to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, the prime minister tweeted: “It is important to engage our people in the parliamentary proceedings. They should know how the Parliament works and what their representatives are doing.”

The prime minister, in the letter, wrote: “As a political worker and a member of the party that upholds the constitution of Pakistan, you are well aware of its importance.”

Describing the functions of the House, the premier identified the following issues on which parliamentary meetings are held, these include:

Process of reforming the national system;

Reviewing the creation and performance of the institutions;

Solutions to public problems;

Protection and promotion of public rights; and

Important legislative matters.

PM Shehbaz further added that the representatives of all political parties and democratic sections believe that there is a need to educate the masses about the importance of the Parliament. “People, especially youngsters, should be informed about how both the Houses of the Parliament work,” he wrote.