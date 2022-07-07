News Desk

PM emphasises need to educate masses about Parliament

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday shared the way a Parliament works and what its representatives are doing.

Sharing a letter written to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, the prime minister tweeted: “It is important to engage our people in the parliamentary proceedings. They should know how the Parliament works and what their representatives are doing.”

The prime minister, in the letter, wrote: “As a political worker and a member of the party that upholds the constitution of Pakistan, you are well aware of its importance.”

Describing the functions of the House, the premier identified the following issues on which parliamentary meetings are held, these include:

Process of reforming the national system;
Reviewing the creation and performance of the institutions;
Solutions to public problems;
Protection and promotion of public rights; and
Important legislative matters.

PM Shehbaz further added that the representatives of all political parties and democratic sections believe that there is a need to educate the masses about the importance of the Parliament. “People, especially youngsters, should be informed about how both the Houses of the Parliament work,” he wrote.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Four booked for torturing PTI activist in Lahore’s PP-167

Islamabad

National Solar Policy to be announced on 1st August: PM

Islamabad

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 693 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Lahore

All sources to be used to control dengue, corona, says Rafique

Karachi

SBP raises interest rate to 15pc as inflation bites

Islamabad

Govt working on major plan for transition to solar power: PM

Islamabad

ECP suspends Punjab CM’s ‘free power’ till by-polls

Islamabad

Harassment charges: NAB ex-chief skips PAC meeting

Islamabad

All parties to be consulted on law, order, says Sana

1 of 8,544

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More