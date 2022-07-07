PMAA holds 13th Women’s Self Defense Workshop at LCWU

LAHORE – Pakistan Martial Arts Association (PMAA), in collaboration with Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), has held its 13th Women’s Self Defense Workshop, where students were taught empty-handed retaliation while in danger and defense against an armed assailant.

PMAA President Anwar Mohiuddin told The Nation that he himself conducted the workshop and taught the basic skills to the participants regarding self defense and empty-handed retaliation. “The 21st century is not only a century of chaos but also a step-by-step story of dangers and emergencies. Nobody could deny the importance of self-defense training in such circumstances. Apart from preparing a person to deal with an unwanted situation, it creates a spirit of bravery through physical and mental training, and off course Kyokushin Karate is very helpful.

“As a result, the individual ready to face any danger at all times, self-defense for women in Pakistan is not acknowledged on large scale yet while it is need of the day. I assume you are aware about the incidents of child abuse and women harassment cases during last few years in Pakistan, it is PMAA’s contribution towards diversity of a ‘fearless and safe Pakistan’. I hope in collaboration with other universities, we can spread ‘Self Defense skills’ on vast canvas, we are intended to hold a series of workshops to empower our girls and working women in self-defense tactics,” he added.

Lahore College for Women University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza distributed medals among participants and lauded the efforts of Anawar Mohiuddin. “The way PMAA Chief Mr. Anwar Mohiuddin has been imparting knowledge and training to youth of the country and especially the women, it is really commendable as our youngsters need to master such skills so that they may perfect in at least their own self defense. It is a good cause and our doors are always open for such passionate persons, who want to serve the country in better and unique way. We will continue to work with PMAA and frequent workshops will be organized in this regard.”

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan Martial Arts Association, founded in 1998, has been promoting Martial Arts in the country since last three decades with a technique of Kyokushinkai Karate in schools, colleges, universities, Police and other private institutions.

PMAA is recognized by the Directorate of Sports Government of Punjab, affiliated with International Karate Organization Okinawa-Japan. In addition to it, it has produced several national and international players, who have won national and international pride for Pakistan. Moreover, the PMAA is pioneer in Pakistan for using Karate and Aikido as a weapon to fight against child abuse, women harassment and other social evils present in our society.

For the past seven years, the PMAA have been serving the country and the nation by carrying out the responsibility of self-defense training simultaneously, they have conducted several self-defense workshops and seminars in support/collaboration of Consulate General of Japan-Karachi, Consulate General of Japan also recognized them in 2019, the only martial arts organization that is appreciated by President of Pakistan and chief of Army staff.