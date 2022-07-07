PMAS-AAUR holds seminar on understanding China fellowship

Rawalpindi – A seminar titled “Understanding China Fellowship” was held at PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi on Wednesday to strengthen the cooperation and collaboration of China and Pakistan in the field of education and agriculture by involving both countries’ youth.

Senator Syed Muhshahid Hussain, Chairman, Standing Committee on Defense was the chief guest while Pang Chunxue, Acting Ambassador of China was the guest of honour at the ceremony.

PMAS-AAUR Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, Mr Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman Islamabad Stock Exchange, Mr Ahmad Farooq, Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan, dean, directors, faculty members and other management staff were also present on the occasion.

While highlighting the new aspects for strengthening both countries’ friendship, Syed Mushahid Hussain said that education and agriculture are the key areas which can take Pak-China cooperation and collaboration to another height.

Talking about the importance of Understanding Fellowship China, he said that it would allow Pakistani students to study all the fields of China closely.

While showing the pleasure of participating in the event, Pang Chunxue in her address said that this initiative of PMAS-AAUR will take the Pak-China friendship to the next level.

She said that China and Pakistan are trusted and iron friends who supported each other in all matters and it is the need of the hour that we should make more use of this friendship by enhancing and strengthening cooperation to overcome our issues.