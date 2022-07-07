PML-N distributing Rs10,000 each to buy votes: Imran Khan

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said on Thursday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was distributing Rs10,000 each to buy votes for the upcoming by-elections in Punjab.

Addressing a rally in Sheikhupura on Thursday, he said that Hamza Shahbaz can do whatever he wants but he cannot win the election.

He said not a single member of his family was in politics and he was the only one who struggled for the country.

The former PM went on to say that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is in cahoots with these crooks and turncoats and is trying to influence elections in favor of [these] crooks.

Imran Khan while directing his team to come to the field as a team and no one can defeat them, added that Hamza Shahbaz can do whatever he wants but he will not win the by-elections.

Earlier in his informal discussion with senior journalists, the PTI chairman said that the appointment of the new army chief was never his issue and his party’s doors are open for talks, adding that he was ready to hold talks with everyone regarding elections. The former PM said that he is afraid of those who have been imposed for ruining the country.

The PTI chairman further said he was not concerned about himself but the country, adding that he was raising his voice for the problems faced by the people today.

Imran Khan went on to say that he can never see the army becoming weak, while the appointment of army chief had never been his issue, whereas young men on duty at the borders are like his children and the best solution to every crisis of the economy and the country is elections.