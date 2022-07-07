Police to ensure smooth traffic flow in markets: CTO

LAHORE – Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Muntazir Mehdi has told the LCCI that traffic police will ensure smooth flow of traffic in markets as problems cannot be solved without cooperation of business community. “No proper parking stands in markets, encroachments and stalls in front of shops are the main causes of traffic jams. The City Traffic Police personals and trades have agreed to form committees to ensure the flow of traffic in the markets. Problems cannot be solved without the cooperation of the business community,” these views were expressed by CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi during a meeting of businessmen held at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Atiq, Mian Shafqat and Khamis Saeed Butt, Wajid Ali, Masood Nizami and other representatives of different markets attended the formal meeting. During the meeting, officials of the LCCI also thanked the CTO Lahore for operations against one-way traffic and encroachments. On this occasion, it was also agreed to form committees of officials and traffic police to ensure the flow of traffic in the markets. The meeting also decided to take joint action against encroachments and parking. The CTO Lahore briefed the traders on the traffic situation in Lahore and added that parking lots and unnecessary encroachments, stalls causes traffic jams. He further said that the main reason for the traffic problems in the markets is the lack of parking stands. The business community should support the elimination of illegal parking. Muntazir Mehdi said that the business community is the backbone of the country’s economy so the favorable environment and easy delivery of goods to the markets should be the first priority.

The CTO assured them off his all-out support for possible solutions to the problems of the business community.