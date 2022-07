Tayyab Rashid Sandhu on Thursday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of the PP-140 Sheikhupura by-election.

A statement issued by the PTI on Twitter said that “Tayyab Rashid Sandhu who polled 22,000+ votes as Independent Candidate from PP140 Sheikhupura has joined PTI.”

Tayyab announced joining PTI after the meeting with former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that Tayyab joined PML-N after the 2018 general elections.