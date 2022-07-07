PPP to support PML-N in Punjab by-polls: Kaira

Islamabad – Pakistan Peoples Party Wednesday announced to support Pakistan Muslim League-N in the upcoming bye-elections in Punjab.

This was announced by PPP leader and Advisor on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira while addressing a news conference alongside Minister for Railways and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique in Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon. Qamar Zaman Kaira asked PPP’s political workers to support PML-N’s candidates in twenty constituencies in bye-elections. The Advisor expressed the hope that after bye-elections in Punjab, political uncertainty in the country and the province will end.

On the occasion, Minister for Railways Saad Rafique expressed gratitude on behalf of his party to the workers and leadership of PPP. The Minister said it was easy for allied parties to go for new elections instead of taking responsibility of government but they have sacrificed their future politics for the sake of their country.

Khawaja Saad Rafique also expressed the confidence that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates would win all the 20 Punjab assembly seats in the by-polls on July 17. “Voters are politically mature enough and we have full faith in their wisdom as they are fully aware of the prevailing situation,” he said while responding to a question during the news conference.

The minister also announced that railway fares would be reduced by 30% on all three days of Eid ul Azha (July 10 to July 12). The country was passing through a critical financial phase, due to increasing inflation, but there was a roadmap to get out of it by stopping the incompetent people from coming into power again, who had brought the nation at the verge of default and bankruptcy, he added.

He viewed that the public would support that party which whenever took the government’s reins, the wheel of national economy started moving at a fast pace, besides building motorways and setting up universities. “Everyone knows the leaders who had laid the foundation of a modern Pakistan by establishing a vibrant infrastructure, which is compatible with rest of the world. The people have not forgotten that who had introduced the reforms in transport and health sectors,” Saad said.

The minister hoped that the incumbent government would soon be able to overcome inflation and bring it down with its prudent policies.

He clarified that the Punjab government had earmarked the required funds in the annual budget for the payment of electricity bills of the common man consuming up to 100 units per month, setting aside the impression that the facility was just for a few months. Saad said the PTI leaders should focus on providing such a facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where their party was in government instead of criticizing the relief-oriented measures of the coalition government.