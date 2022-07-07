PPP’s Khalida Sikander Mandhro wins vacant Senate seat in Sindh

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Dr Khalida Sikandar Mandhro on Wednesday emerged victorious on a Senate Technocrat seat from Sindh by taking 97 votes, amid boycott of the Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf , while MQM-Pakistan and other parties didn’t participate.

The seat fell vacant after demise of PPP’s Senior Member Dr Sikandar Mendhro in the United States on June 11, 2022 after a protracted illness. The party had fielded his widow Dr Khalida Sikandar Mandhro for the polls. Provincial Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chauhan told media that the by-election on the vacant seat held smoothly and 97 out of total 168 members cast their votes.

He said that PPP’s Dr Khalida Sikandar Mandhro received all 97 votes. Two other candidates PTI’s Noorul Haq Qureshi and PPP’s covering aspirant Karim Khawaja did not get a vote.

The PPP has a total of 99 members in the Sindh Assembly, of which 94 exercised their right of vote including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani.

Three PTI dissident members Aslam Abro, Shehryar Shar and Karim Bakhsh Gabol also cast their votes in favour of the PPP candidate.

Just hours before the polling, the PTI boycotted the process, while the MQM-P, Grand Democratic alliance, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal also distanced themselves from the voting. Five PPP members Sharmila Farooqi, Ejaz Shah Bukhari,

Dr Azra Pechoho, Ismail Rahu and Ali Nawaz Mehar did not cast their votes due to various reasons.

