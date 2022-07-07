Prime Minister receives Turkey’s new Ambassador

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received Turkey’s new Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci today.

The Prime Minister felicitated the Ambassador on his appointment and extended best wishes to him for a successful term in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister stated that Pakistan- Turkey fraternal ties were unparalleled in inter-state relations in terms of mutual trust, understanding and mutual support on each other’s national causes. He expressed hope that during the Ambassador’s tenure, bilateral cooperation will be further strengthened, especially in the trade and investment domains.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for Turkey’s steadfast support on Jammu and Kashmir dispute and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment on Turkey’s core interests.

Recalling his visit to Turkey in June 2022, the Prime Minister conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the 7th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September 2022.