Punjab by-elections to be held on 2018 voter lists, LHC assured

The provincial election commission of Punjab on Thursday assured the Lahore High Court (LHC) that the by elections in province will be held according to the 2018 voter lists.

The high court was hearing a plea against changes in electoral rolls ahead of by-elections in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly on July 17.

The LHC in the previous hearing summoned officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the next hearing over alleged changes in the electoral rolls.

The plea filed by a citizen named Munir Ahmed made the chief election commissioner and provincial election commissioner as respondents in the case stated that the ECP has made changes to the electoral lists ahead of the by-polls, which is illegal.

“Many living people have been declared deceased and their votes have been disposed-off,” it said, adding that the step could lead to rigging in the polls.

The petition said that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to hold free and fair elections and the court should direct the commission to restore the previous electoral rolls. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Punjab had recently rejected the charges of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid and clarified that no changes were made to electoral rolls after the schedule of by elections in Punjab announced.

 

 

