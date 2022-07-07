Rangers organise medical camps for prevention of lumpy skin disease

KARACHI -Pakistan Rangers Sindh organised free medical and livestock camps in different districts of Sindh for the prevention of lumpy skin disease among the animals. According to a news release on Wednesday, the animals were also vaccinated against the disease. Awareness lectures regarding different diseases in animals and their prevention were also delivered in the camps. Besides, free-of-charge medicines were also distributed on the occasion. The camps were organized in different villages of Mithi and Chachro.