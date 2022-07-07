Our Staff Reporter

Rescuers finalise steps during rains

LAHORE – Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed on Wednesday the arrangements for the Eid holidays. He directed all district emergency officers (DEOs) to ensure arrangements for timely provision of ambulance, rescue, and fire services in the province. In this regard, the leaves of rescuers have been restricted, he added. He directed all DEOs that close coordination should be maintained with the district administration for better management of victims of emergencies. He expressed these views while presiding over a zoom conference of all DEOs, held at the Emergency Department here. Head of Operations Ayaz Aslam informed the meeting that over 13,000 emergency medical technicians, fire rescuers, dispatchers in emergency control rooms and rescue drivers would be deployed during the Eid holidays to provide timely care to the victims of emergencies in Punjab. The rescuers would be deployed in three shifts at 947 key points, established across Punjab, he added. As many as 850 emergency ambulances would be deployed along with 950 rescue motorbikes, 363 fire & rescue vehicles, and 28 specialised rescue vehicles in all districts of Punjab. Moreover, specialised rescue teams would also be deployed to provide emergency cover at the main Eid congregations and recreational areas to deal with any emergency. The provincial monitoring cell would remain operational round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of district emergency plans. The DEOs briefed the DG Rescue that emergency plans for Eid-ul-Azha had been finalised in their respective districts in consultation with respective deputy commissioners (DCs).

