Staff Reporter

Rs 35.18b spent on treatment of people

LAHORE – The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 35.18 billion on treatment of 1.633 million people through the Sehat Sahulat Programme. According to a statement issued by Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan here on Wednesday, about 1.321 million people got treatment from private hospitals while more than 300,000 patients achieved the facility in government hospitals.
The secretary health said the programme was being implemented in 784 public and private hospitals
where more than 78 thousand beds were available for indoor healthcare facility.
Under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, dialysis, gynaecology, cataract, cancer, cardiology,
hernia, accidents and other medical facilities are being provided.
About 52,000 cardiac patients were facilitated with angiography and bypass operation
during 2022, 85,000 women treated C-section and gynaecology treatment, more than 100,000
people got treatment of cataract, 285,000 kidney patients got dialysis and 27,000 people attained
indoor healthcare facility for different problems during the first six months of the current year,
the secretary health said.

 

