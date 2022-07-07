Rs360m funds released for rescue, relief activities: PDMA

LAHORE – The Punjab government has released funds worth Rs 360 million for rescue and relief operations during the monsoon season.

In this regard, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Faisal Farid said that a grant of Rs.10 million has been released to each district of Punjab on the direction of Punjab government. All the districts of Punjab will be able to spend the released grant on rescue and relief operations, said a handout issued here.

The DG asked the line departments to complete arrangements for protecting the life and property of the citizens. He also asked the district emergency operation centres in the Punjab to remain alert.

Meanwhile, the PDMA has also issued a flood alert in River Ravi and Chenab.

A spokesperson said that flood like situation could develop in 11 nullahs after heavy rains predicted by the Met. office.

Streams in Gujranwala division could be affected by flooding including Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal and Sheikhupura districts as the PDMA alerted all districts in this regard.