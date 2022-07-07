APP

Rs360m funds released for rescue, relief activities: PDMA

LAHORE – The Punjab government has released funds worth Rs 360 million for rescue and relief operations during the monsoon season.

In this regard, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Faisal Farid said that a grant of Rs.10 million has been released to each district of Punjab on the direction of Punjab government. All the districts of Punjab will be able to spend the released grant on rescue and relief operations, said a handout issued here.

The DG asked the line departments to complete arrangements for protecting the life and property of the citizens. He also asked the district emergency operation centres in the Punjab to remain alert.

Meanwhile, the PDMA has also issued a flood alert in River Ravi and Chenab.

A spokesperson said that  flood like situation could develop in 11 nullahs after heavy rains predicted by the Met. office.

Streams in Gujranwala division could be affected by flooding including Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal and Sheikhupura districts as the PDMA alerted all districts in this regard.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

CMEC improving Pak traditional forming outlook

Islamabad

Stakeholders for cheep LPG to prevent deforestation

Islamabad

Students in Pakistan to get advance online education

Lahore

Netherlands ambassador discusses promotion of trade, investment with Hamza

Lahore

PFA disposes of 10,000 litre contaminated milk

Lahore

Rs 35.18b spent on treatment of people

Lahore

Rescuers finalise steps during rains

Lahore

Police to ensure smooth traffic flow in markets: CTO

Lahore

CM directs admin to remain alert 24/7 due to monsoon season

Lahore

PHOTA to be made more active, says Salman

1 of 9,323

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More