Rupee loses Rs1.06

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 1.06 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 207.99 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 206.93.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 206 and Rs 209.5 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro decreased by Rs 1.45 and closed at Rs 213.36 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 214.81. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of 91 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 248.96 as compared to its last closing of Rs 249.87. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 29 paisas to close at Rs 56.62 and Rs 55.40 respectively.