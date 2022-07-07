Our Staff Reporter

SECP cautions digital lending NBFCs of regulatory action

ISLAMABAD -The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has cautioned digital lending NBFCs of regulatory intervention, if full disclosure and fair business practices are not ensured by the industry as a whole. SECP called a zoom meeting of the chief executives of NBFCs engaged in digital lending to discuss recent media reports about exorbitant interest rates, inadequate disclosures, and coercive collection practices, purportedly being resorted to by lending platforms. During the meeting, SECP advised the digital lending NBFCs to adopt best lending practices, ensure full disclosures and fair treatment of borrowers, avoid excessive pricing, deploy a robust complaint resolution mechanism, and ensure privacy protection and data security. The lenders were informed that SECP does not want to stifle this nascent industry with excessive regulatory burden, but would expect the industry to itself practice caution and develop standards that protect borrowers through adequate disclosure. The representative of NBFCs shared their concerns, chief among which was the existence of a large number of unregulated entities operating in the digital lending sector. The attendees shared that these unlicensed and unauthorized apps are engaged in bringing the regulated sector into disrepute. They were informed that the SECP has already taken cognizance and very soon, in collaboration with other regulators and law enforcement agencies, strict action will be taken against these illegal platforms. The representatives of NBFCs also shared that even some licensed NBFCs were approached for subletting their license, an offer which the industry participants have rejected. The NBFCs also informed SECP that despite the incidents of complaints in social media, the overall number of these complaints are a very small fraction compared to total number of loans extended by these digital lenders. They said that the number of satisfied customers was much larger in comparison to the unhappy customers.

More Stories
Newspaper

PCF greets Sarmad Shabab for his selection as assistant coach at KCC

Business

Electricity availability improves, claims govt

Business

Export-led growth real aim of Pakistan: Commerce minister

Business

NBP to launch online system for making govt payments

Business

Ecnec approves mega uplifit projects including Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway

Business

Gold price up by Rs100 per tola

Business

UK wants to double bilateral trade up to £7 billion with Pakistan

Business

Rupee loses Rs1.06

Business

Pakistan taking measures to improve trade with Iran: Miftah

Business

Telenor, Tabadlab, GSMA unveil report on AgriTech

1 of 3,564

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More