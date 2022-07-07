SFP congrats Fraccari, Low on re-election

LAHORE – Softball Federation Pakistan (SFP) President Haider Khan Lehri, Secretary Asif Azeem and other office-bearers have felicitated Mr. Riccardo Fraccari and Miss Dato Beng Choo Low on their re-election as President and Secretary General of World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). The duo has won elections with the full support of various countries including Pakistan, at WBSC Congress in Chinese Taipei. In a congratulatory message, they said under their patronage, softball and baseball have progressed rapidly in Pakistan and hoped that their re-election will prove further instrumental in the promotion of these two sports in Pakistan. They hoped that the WBSC will make special efforts to organize international softball and baseball events in Pakistan under their new tenure.

The Congress also approved membership of six new countries including Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, Cape Verde, Balgaria, Tonga and others. Besides, the WBSC also approved the Baseball World Cup dates to be held from Nov 7 to 13 in Mexico.