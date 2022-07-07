Staff Reporter

SFP congrats Fraccari, Low on re-election

LAHORE – Softball Federation Pakistan (SFP) President Haider Khan Lehri, Secretary Asif Azeem and other office-bearers have felicitated Mr. Riccardo Fraccari and Miss Dato Beng Choo Low on their re-election as President and Secretary General of World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). The duo has won elections with the full support of various countries including Pakistan, at WBSC Congress in Chinese Taipei. In a congratulatory message, they said under their patronage, softball and baseball have progressed rapidly in Pakistan and hoped that their re-election will prove further instrumental in the promotion of these two sports in Pakistan. They hoped that the WBSC will make special efforts to organize international softball and baseball events in Pakistan under their new tenure.

 

The Congress also approved membership of six new countries including Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, Cape Verde, Balgaria, Tonga and others. Besides, the WBSC also approved the Baseball World Cup dates to be held from Nov 7 to 13 in Mexico.

 

 

More Stories
Sports

KPL will happen this year, Shahid Afridi tells BCCI

Newspaper

PCF greets Sarmad Shabab for his selection as assistant coach at KCC

Business

Electricity availability improves, claims govt

Business

Export-led growth real aim of Pakistan: Commerce minister

Business

NBP to launch online system for making govt payments

Business

Ecnec approves mega uplifit projects including Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway

Business

SECP cautions digital lending NBFCs of regulatory action

Business

Gold price up by Rs100 per tola

Business

UK wants to double bilateral trade up to £7 billion with Pakistan

Business

Rupee loses Rs1.06

1 of 3,342

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More