SHC takes up MQM’s petition over ‘irregularities in recruitments’

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court on Wednesday approved a petition filed by the MQM-P leaders over alleged irregularities in providing 21,000 government jobs in Sindh.

The court approved the request for urgent hearing of the petition and issued notices to the Sindh government and other concerned parties for arguments on July 14.

The bench also ordered the MQM lawyer Tariq Mansoor to appear in the case with preparation. MQM-P lawyer said that the petition was dismissed despite the restraining order.

“What you want, the jobs recruitment should be entrusted with the MNAs,” Justice Salahuddin Panhwar questioned the lawyer.

“It is the provincial government’s discretion to recruit on jobs in all departments of Sindh,” the counsel said.

“The laws were violated in recruitment on jobs from BS-05 to BS-15,” the lawyer argued. “A fake committee was formed and a private entity was entrusted for test,” the lawyer claimed.

The Sindh High Court in June rejected MQM-P Khawja Izhar’s petition against the issuance of fake domiciles in Sindh and retracted the restraining order on government jobs in Sindh.

The MQM leader had filed a petition against the issuance of fake domiciles for securing government jobs in Sindh.

SHC restrains police from acting against cattle waste shifting

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday restrained police from illegal action against shifting of cattle waste outside the city. A high court bench was hearing a petition filed by dumper owners against police harassment over shifting of waste from cattle sheds at Gadap to outside the city. The bench observed that shifting of the animal waste is not an unlawful act, the police has no right to interfere in the business. “We shift the waste and garbage out of the city and return back with carrying clay,” petitioner Peer Mohammad Gabol told the court. “Police demands extortion (monthly),” Ahmed Ali Shah advocate told the court. “Animals will suffer from diseases if the garbage and the waste will not be removed from the cattle sheds,” the lawyer further said.

“Police inquiry has proved that dumper owners have not been involved in any unlawful practice,” according to the petition. “The dumpers movement can be an issue of the heavy traffic on roads,” government counsel said. “Will they fly the dumpers into helicopters,” Justice Iqbal Kalhoro questioned. “Why you are preventing, when removal of waste from cattle sheds is necessary for hygienic environment,” the bench asked.

SHC orders police to recover missing law student till 19th

Meanwhile, The Sindh High Court directed the police to recover a missing law student and produce him in court till July 19. A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro also warned that in case of non-compliance of the court order the bench would summon the inspector general of police or his focal person on the next hearing.

Petitioner Advocate Mukhtiar Ali Sodhar approached the SHC stating that his younger brother, Akhtiar Ali Sodhar, was allegedly taken away by personnel of law enforcement agencies from a hotel in Jamshoro on June 16 and since then his whereabouts were not known.

He further submitted that his brother was a fourth year law student at Pir Ellahi Bux Law College, Dadu who used to assist him.

He maintained that previously, he was also taken away by some law enforcement agencies, but released after 10 days.

The SSP-Jamshoro in his report stated that the area police did not arrest Sodhar and a case of his abduction was registered on June 24 on the complaint of his brother.