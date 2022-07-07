Our Staff Reporter

Skyrocketing prices of sacrificial animals weaken purchasing power of buyers

HYDERABAD – As Eid-ul-Azha approaches fast, the number of buyers complaining of high prices of sacrificial animals as compared to last year has increased. According to a survey, rates of sacrificial animals in traditional cattle markets established at Hatri Bypass witnessed fourfold increase. A cattle trader said that though a large number of sacrificial animals were brought in the cattle markets, buyers were reluctant to purchase animals due to skyrocketing prices. Traders said that sacrificial animals were being brought from other far flung areas to attract buyers but they were enduring financial losses due to slow pace of buying. Meanwhile, people have deplored that higher prices of sacrificial animals have weakened their purchasing power.

 

 

 

