RAWALPINDI – An intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted on Wednesday in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, exchange of fire took place with terrorists. Resultantly, 23-year-old Sepoy Waheed Khan of Nowshera, having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area, says ISPR.