The Role Of National Center For Cyber Security In Pakistan

The entire world is going digital for all the right reasons. Thanks to its large internet user base, Pakistan has also undergone massive digitisation. With improved internet connectivity, the government, the private stakeholders and even individuals are highly dependent on digital services, especially mobile banking and online banking transactions. Along with these digitisations, new ways of committing crimes have emerged. Cyber security threats have been a global challenge, and the government of any country needs to have a dedicated body to fight cybersecurity crime. Pakistan now has such reliable bodies to fight cybercrime.

National Center for Cyber Security For Cyber Threats

Becoming an anonymous personality is a super easy task in the online space. All that one needs to do is hide the IP. The IP address makes it easier to trace online activities. You can find your IP address on What Is My IP. However, just because cyber threats exist, it does not mean one can prevent oneself from engaging in online activities. With proper digital hygiene along with government efforts, a country can mitigate cyber threats.

In 2018, the Government of Pakistan established the National Centre for Cyber Security or NCCS. It was a joint initiative of the Planning Commission and Higher Education Commission. The body currently works in cybercrime forensics, smart devices, and network security.

New ways of committing cyber crimes are emerging with each passing year. Therefore, research and development are critical in fighting different cyber crimes. It is where the role of the National Center for Cyber Security comes in. NCCS deals with both applied and theoretical areas for fighting cybercrime.

It is known for its research on areas like Cyber Reconnaissance, Cybercrime Investigations, Blockchain Security, Digital Forensics, IoT Security, Intrusion Detection Systems, Mobile Phone Security, Internet Security and Privacy, Critical Infrastructure Security and Malware Analysis.

Cyber Security Policy Of Pakistan Is Evolving

In addition to bodies like NCCS, it is also important to have a solid cybersecurity policy. The Government of Pakistan recently approved a new cybersecurity policy to fight electronic crime. The policy will prove to be helpful for both the public and private institutions in fighting cybercrime. The policy will birth a secure cyber ecosystem in the country with the help of new governance and institutional framework. It will additionally support a computer emergency response team and a security operations centre at the institutional, sector and national level.

Further, the Government of Pakistan will work on improving general awareness of cyber security amongst the passes through public awareness campaigns, skill development and training programs.

Why Is Cyber Security Knowledge Important?

Security awareness is important in all sectors, including the domain of cyber security too. The interconnected system is essential to survive in the current digitised world. However, it comes with a risk a cyber security knowledge can mitigate. Without proper cyber security knowledge, it is easy to fall prey to online crime. The result will be that people will start losing their trust in the digital world, which can prove dangerous for any country in the digital age of digitisation.

Further, it is not enough to ensure the technology and infrastructure required to support it. Government should inform the people about the risks and help them fight it. Only through these methods can a country lay a strong foundation for further digitisation of the country.

Pakistan’s ranking on the Global CyberSecurity Index is disappointing. Therefore, the newly brought cyber security policy was a much-needed change to improve its ranking in future studies. With strong cyber security laws, Pakistan can promote easy socio-economic development. Thankfully, the Government of Pakistan is working towards it. For instance, a cyberattack on any Pakistan institution under the new policy will be considered an act of aggression against national sovereignty. The government will take all the necessary steps to punish the offender for dealing with it.

Increased awareness amongst the citizens plays a critical role under this policy. A public-private partnership will provide technical and operational assistance for the same. With this awareness, the government will better equip the citizens of Pakistan to maintain their privacy in the online space. An active cyber defence is now guaranteed in Pakistan. Hopefully, these necessary steps will create a secure cyber environment in the country and improve its Global Cyber Security Index ranking in the coming years.