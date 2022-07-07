Staff Reporter

Trains operation disturbed due to rains

LAHORE -The Pakistan Railways train operation had been disturbed due to damage of  tracks in Sindh and other places due to heavy rains. According to the PR sources, tracks are being repaired and passengers have been asked to refund their tickets if they do not want to travel. For full refund, passengers may contact nearby reservation offices whereas passengers having e-ticket can get refund through the mobile application. The passengers of affected and delayed  trains were also being provided food by the PR administration.

The Railways Police inspector general had also issued instructions for security of passengers and trains as well. It is pertinent to mention here that several trains had been halted at different railway stations on Tuesday night due to track outflow in heavy rains in Balochistan and Sindh.

 

