Vivo Y55 launched in Pakistan

LAHORE – Vivo, a leading technology brand, has announced launch of its latest Y55 smartphone in Pakistan that offers premium design, smooth experience, superior technology, and advanced camera features.

The latest addition under the umbrella of youth-oriented Y series —Y55 is equipped with a 50MP HD Rear Camera, AI triple camera for a stunning photography experience. It comes with an advanced 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 to ensure seamless multiple apps usage experience, along with 44W FlashCharge, making it a ‘feature rich smartphone’ for fashionable and tech savvy consumers.

Y55 incorporates Vivo’s noteworthy innovative design and technology, giving consumers the ability to express their individuality with powerful performance through 128GB large memory, expandable to 1TB + Extended RAM 2.0 (8GB+4GB Extended RAM) together with 5000mAh large battery and VEG (vivo Energy Guardian) technology. Housing a beautiful 50MP HD Rear Camera module, the handset flaunts an exquisite design that perfectly fits in for a trendy device that looks astonishing with its 3D Shape and eye-catching? design.

The all-new vivo Y55 has been strategically crafted to match the lifestyles of the young consumers that demand power-packed devices with innovative features to keep them up to date on social media and in real life.