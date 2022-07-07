News Desk

‘Worried’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry becoming ‘fearful’ of Spotify

LONDON -Joe Rogan’s misinformation scandal has reportedly ‘scared’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry into ‘rethinking’ long-term plans with the streaming giant. This news has been brought to light by royal commentator Neil Sean, via YouTube. He explained, “Harry and Meghan are having a rethink about where they’re going with their individual podcasts and their programming.”
“We know that they were a bit upset about the Spotify association with the comedian podcaster Joe Rogan.” “But could the picture be and they’re looking for a brand new deal? It will be difficult to leave Spotify right now because they haven’t really delivered anything.” He also added, “But moving forward there’s always the bigger deals on the table and for Harry and Meghan, they do look at Michelle and Barack Obama as a template for them.”
“The sort of people they would like to follow in the footsteps. They see them being a very successful brand that’s admired around the world. This could be the route Harry and Meghan want to go down. They really do look at them for inspiration and ideas.”
In the meanwhile, Prince William has reportedly been ‘growing resentful of Meghan Markle, with “each passing day” since her claims agains the Royal Family went public.
This revelation has been made public by royal author of The Palace Papers, Tina Brown. She explained how ‘utterly disgusted’ Prince William felt after Meghan Markle’s claims.
She touched on it with the Palace Confidential and admitted, “It was such a shame. It was described to me as ‘civil’ which is palace courtier for what the rest of us would refer to as frosty.” “You do wonder whether it could be their kind of gift to the Queen to make up somehow. But there’s been so much said – obviously, Oprah,”

More Stories
Entertainment

Fans gush over Fawad Khan’s role in ‘Ms. Marvel’

Entertainment

Two Pakistani films set to hit theaters on Eidul Adha

Newspaper

PCF greets Sarmad Shabab for his selection as assistant coach at KCC

Business

Electricity availability improves, claims govt

Business

Export-led growth real aim of Pakistan: Commerce minister

Business

NBP to launch online system for making govt payments

Business

Ecnec approves mega uplifit projects including Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway

Business

SECP cautions digital lending NBFCs of regulatory action

Business

Gold price up by Rs100 per tola

Business

UK wants to double bilateral trade up to £7 billion with Pakistan

1 of 2,569

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More