13 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Pindi

Rawalpindi – As many as 13 more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 46,950. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 43,415 from Rawalpindi and 3,535 from other districts. Among the news cases, five arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Islamabad, two from Rawal Town, and one from Potohar Town, Kahutta and Taxila. “Presently, 137 confirmed patients are quarantined at home, two in Benazir Bhutto and one in the Holy Family Hospital,” the report added. The report further said that 6,955,896 people, including 44,797 health workers, got themselves jabbed against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

