Our Staff Reporter

165 accused held in murder cases in Peshawar

Peshawar – Peshawar police have arrested 165 accused in murder cases this year, SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi said on Thursday.

Talking to journalists, Kashif Abbasi said that the cases also included 38 blind murders, which were solved and 54 prime accused arrested.

He said that Peshawar police have also launched a campaign to resolve enmities among local people and several rival families have reconciled during the drive so far.

“Our divisional SPs have been directed to also approach religious scholars for their assistance in resolving blood feuds among people so that lives can be saved and peace maintained in the long run,” he added.

