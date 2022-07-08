Staff Reporter

30-bed isolation wards set up at Jamshoro hospital, says MS

HYDERABAD – Medical Superintendent (MS) Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi said that in view of the spread of sixth wave of COVID-19,  an “Isolation Ward” equipped with modern technologies had been set up at Jamshoro Hospital.  He was talking to civil society representatives and office bearers of social organizations at his office on Thursday. An ICU Isolation Ward with 30 beds and an HDU Isolation Ward with 30 beds were set up at Jamshoro Hospital under the supervision of Dr Kashif Memon, he said. The MS said that Dr Ghulam Qadir Dal in Jamshoro and Dr Aftab Hussain Phul in Civil Hospital Hyderabad were appointed as Focal Persons for COVID-19. He said that facilities available in the isolation ward included ventilators, pulse oximeter, bipap and cpap machines along with high flow oxygen, ABG, X-ray, ultrasound, ECG and Echo machines. Dr Mubashir said that COVID-19 was a global pandemic which could be prevented by following different SOPs including social distancing, face masks, gloves, and other measures.

Like previous waves, doctors, nurses and paramedics would continue to work to curb the disease, Dr Kolachi said.

Dr Mubashir Kolachi appealed to the people not to bring unnecessary attendants with the patient coming to the hospital. He advised that there should not be more than one caregiver with the patients undergoing treatment in the ward and they must follow the SOPs.

 

 

