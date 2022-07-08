APP

44 ‘criminals’ including 7 POs held

FAISALABAD – Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 44 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours. According to police, raiding teams nabbed seven POs and 18 drug pushers and recovered 4.7-kg hashish and 112 litres of liquor from their possession. The police also held 10 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 2,430 from them. In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested nine persons and recovered eight pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Four booked for torturing PTI activist in Lahore’s PP-167

Islamabad

National Solar Policy to be announced on 1st August: PM

Islamabad

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 693 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Lahore

All sources to be used to control dengue, corona, says Rafique

Karachi

SBP raises interest rate to 15pc as inflation bites

Islamabad

Govt working on major plan for transition to solar power: PM

Islamabad

ECP suspends Punjab CM’s ‘free power’ till by-polls

Islamabad

Harassment charges: NAB ex-chief skips PAC meeting

Islamabad

All parties to be consulted on law, order, says Sana

1 of 9,339

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More