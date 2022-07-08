Our Staff Reporter

9,848 polling stations will be set up in 16 districts during LG polls: CS

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput chaired a meeting on Thursday to review security and other arrangements for the second phase of local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.
Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan informed the meeting that 9848 polling stations will be set up in 16 districts and 60,000 employees would be part of the electioneering process.
Chohan said that violation of election’s code of conduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
The CS while calling for installation of CCTV cameras at the most sensitive polling stations directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure facilities at all polling stations as per the instructions of the Election Commission.
He also directed commissioners of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions to monitor all arrangements for LG polls.
The CS said that action would be taken against all the employees who remain absent from the election duty. He directed the Secretary General Administration to hand over the details of employees of all departments to the Election Commission.
The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon , Secretary School Education Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Secretary College Education Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary General Administration Muhammad Hanif Channa while all concerned deputy commissioners were also present.

