Abdur Rehman, Hajra reach Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis finals

LAHORE – Abdur Rehman and Hajra Suhail (both from AAA Associates) qualified for their respective finals in the Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 to be played today (Friday) here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

On Thursday, the semifinals of the different age group categories were played and the winners booked berths in the finals. In the boys U-16 semifinals, Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) outsmarted Waleed Humayun 6-2. In the girls U-18 semifinals, Zahra Suleman played well against promising Bismal Zia and outclassed her with a margin of 6-1.

In the boys U-14 semifinals, M Sohaan Noor beat Eesa Bilal 6-3 while in the boys U-14 doubles semifinals, Aalay Husnain/Eesa Bilal beat Hafiz Hassan/Hafiz Hussain 6-0, in the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, SICAS’ Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Aalay Husnain 6-1 and in the boys/girls U-10 semifinals, SICAS’ Hajra Suhail (AAA Associates) beat Moosa Dawood 6-0 and Zayd Ahmad beat Ahsan Bari 6-1.

After the finals, a prize distribution ceremony of Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 will be held here at 6:00 pm. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asad Ullah Faiz along with owner of Kamran steel and Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will be the chief guests at the prize distribution ceremony. Furthermore, Secretary Sports Asadullah Faiz will also distribute kit bags and shoes among all the participants of High performance Tennis Training Camp 2022.