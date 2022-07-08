Our Staff Reporter

All sources to be used to control dengue, corona, says Rafique

LAHORE   –   Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique has said that all measures will be taken to control dengue and coronavirus in the province.

Chairing a meeting at the Institute of Public Health here on Thursday, he said that final warn­ing was being issued to the departments con­cerned that no negligence would be tolerated in the preventive activities.

Kh Salman said that all departments concerned should continuously monitor the dengue situa­tion. He said that the health department teams were being further mobilised for home surveil­lance. He said that none of the dengue patients, being treated at any government hospital in Pun­jab, was in critical condition. He stated that no deaths due to dengue had been reported in the province since January, 2022.

The minister said that 4,202 beds had been al­located for dengue patients in government hos­pitals in Punjab. He directed all the deputy com­missioners to again impart training to the dengue staff in indoor residual spray and fogging.

Additional Inspector General Special Branch Dr Usman Anwar, Director Centre for Diseases Con­trol Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi, Deputy Secretary Vertical Programs Syeda Ramla, Dr Razaq Anjum from the Institute of Public Health and officials of the Punjab Information Technology Board attend­ed the meeting. The minister reviewed the den­gue situation in the province. Dr Usman Anwar, Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi and the PITB officials were briefed about the overall situation.

DIRECTIVE TO INTENSIFY ANTI-DENGUE ACTIVITIES

Additional Secretary Information and Culture Rao Pervaiz Akhtar has ordered intensifying anti-dengue activities in Gulberg, Model Town, Naseer­abad, Faisal Town and Liaquatabad areas.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of Gulberg Town Emergency Response Committee to review anti-dengue campaign in the town. The meeting was attended by officers of all departments concerned. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf gave a briefing on the outdoor and indoor anti-dengue activities. The meeting was briefed that seven dengue patients had been confirmed in Gulberg Town.

