All sources to be used to control dengue, corona, says Rafique
LAHORE – Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique has said that all measures will be taken to control dengue and coronavirus in the province.
Chairing a meeting at the Institute of Public Health here on Thursday, he said that final warning was being issued to the departments concerned that no negligence would be tolerated in the preventive activities.
Kh Salman said that all departments concerned should continuously monitor the dengue situation. He said that the health department teams were being further mobilised for home surveillance. He said that none of the dengue patients, being treated at any government hospital in Punjab, was in critical condition. He stated that no deaths due to dengue had been reported in the province since January, 2022.
The minister said that 4,202 beds had been allocated for dengue patients in government hospitals in Punjab. He directed all the deputy commissioners to again impart training to the dengue staff in indoor residual spray and fogging.
Additional Inspector General Special Branch Dr Usman Anwar, Director Centre for Diseases Control Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi, Deputy Secretary Vertical Programs Syeda Ramla, Dr Razaq Anjum from the Institute of Public Health and officials of the Punjab Information Technology Board attended the meeting. The minister reviewed the dengue situation in the province. Dr Usman Anwar, Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi and the PITB officials were briefed about the overall situation.
DIRECTIVE TO INTENSIFY ANTI-DENGUE ACTIVITIES
Additional Secretary Information and Culture Rao Pervaiz Akhtar has ordered intensifying anti-dengue activities in Gulberg, Model Town, Naseerabad, Faisal Town and Liaquatabad areas.
He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of Gulberg Town Emergency Response Committee to review anti-dengue campaign in the town. The meeting was attended by officers of all departments concerned. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf gave a briefing on the outdoor and indoor anti-dengue activities. The meeting was briefed that seven dengue patients had been confirmed in Gulberg Town.