ATU approves two Asian Taekwondo events for Pakistan

LAHORE -Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has received the formal approval from Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU) for two Asian Taekwondo events to be hosted by the country. PTF President Lt Col (R) Raja Wasim Ahmed had attended the Asian General Assembly on June 22 in Korea, which was attended by 34 affiliated countries and during this meeting, the PTF chief also gave a presentation for approval of 4th Combaxx Asian Taekwondo Open Championship from Nov 1 to 4, 2022 and 5th Asian Open Taekwondo Championship from Nov 1 to 4, 2023 in Islamabad Pakistan. “Now, the federation secretariat office has received the formal approval of the said events in Pakistan,” said the PTF chief and added: “This shows the capabilities of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and this is also a great milestone of the federation struggling for the promotion and development of taekwondo in Pakistan.” The NSF tries her level best to conduct the said event as per expectations of World Taekwondo and Asian Taekwondo Union. The PTF hopes the support and help of government of Pakistan, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and main sponsor ‘Combaxx Sports’ for their continuous support and help in organizing the said mega events in befitting manners.