Ayesha Gulalai asks police to book Imran Khan under high treason charges

Islamabad – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Gulalai) Chairperson Ayesha Gulalai on Thursday tabled a written complaint before capital police against ex-premier Imran Khan for filing a high treason case against him for criticising the country’s military in his speeches. The complaint was filed with Police Station Secretariat by Ayesha Gulalai, once the close aide of Imran Khan, stating Imran Khan Niazi is spitting venom against Pakistan Army allegedly after receiving foreign funding. She said he is hurling frivolous and concocted allegations against army tantamount to weaken the real defenders of Pakistan. “Men in Pakistan Army are foiling internal and external conspiracies by rendering their lives round the clock and are also fighting war on terrorism,” the applicant said adding that the services and gallantry of armed forces could not be underestimated. She added that Army also rescued the nation during calamities and PTI chairman is not only involved in denting the image of army but also hatching conspiracies to make the nation wrestle with army. “Pakistan will be divided into three parts” was also the statement given by Imran Khan that is highly offensive and demands strict action against him, Ayesha Gulalai mentioned in the complaint. She alleged Imran Khan is making attempts to drag army into politics. She urged police to book Imran Khan under high treason charges and to arrest him.