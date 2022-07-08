Our Staff Reporter

Banigala police book 6 persons on attempted murder charge

ISLAMABAD – Banigala police have booked six persons, including PTI former federal minister Ali Amin Ghandapur and Tiger Force Incharge Col (R) Asim, over a firing incident that took place outside residence of former premier Imran Khan that left a local villager critically injured, informed sources on Thursday. The case was registered against the accused on complaint of Muhammad Amir, a resident of Sanjalian, and cousin of victim Waleed Abbasi, under sections 324 (attempted murder), 109 (punishment of abetment) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), they said. The other accused have been identified as Misal Khan and Arif Marwat, sources said adding that police had arrested Misal Khan. However, the other accused are on the run while police parties are carrying out raids to arrest them. The complainant alleged that the incident took place on behest of Col (R) Asim, whereas, PTI former federal minister Ali Amin Gandhapur had recruited a brigade of private security guards who are involved in thrashing and threatening locals round the clock in Banigala. Muhammad Amir appealed police to register a case against the accused who had committed heinous crime by opening firing on them and injuring his cousin Waleed Abbasi.

