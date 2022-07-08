Bid of terror failed, ammunitions recovered

QUETTA – The Police failed a bid of terror and recovered ammunitions from Girog’s mountain area of Gwadar on Thursday. According to police sources, on special directive of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Makran Ghulam Azfar Maser and SSP Gwadar Tariq Ilahi Mastoi, CIA police team led by ASP Tehlah Wali conducted a successful raid at a place and recovered ammunitions including large numbers of rocket launchers, RPG and others arms. The police source said that these ammunitions were concealed in the mountain for plan of sabotage activities in the area by unknown men.

Police cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace out suspects.