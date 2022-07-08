Boris Resigns

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally decided to resign on Thursday following a series of scandals and rising political chaos. This increasingly looked inevitable considering that more than 50 ministers quit and lawmakers were demanding that he step down. While announcing his resignation, Mr Johnson stated that the process of choosing a new leader will commence now and that he has appointed an interim cabinet.

Mr Johnson fought till the end to save his job, but the growing list of scandals made the situation untenable. The past couple of days have been some of the most tumultuous in the history of British politics. Mr Johnson’s departure followed a mass revolt by ministers over his leadership, sparked by the dramatic resignation of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday. The final blow in some ways was the call to quit from the newly appointed finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi.

According to reports, the handful of ministers that chose to remain in their posts only did so because they had an obligation to keep the country safe. The government was essentially paralysed due to the high number of ministerial resignations. Of course, there was the threat of another no-confidence vote being tabled by the opposition, but eventually, both sides were on the same page that the PM must step down in the larger national interest.

This is a good example of democracy being exercised when you see so many members of a party take a stand against their leader. Perhaps there are lessons for us to take away as well from these series of events given how we recently found ourselves in a similar political crisis.

It remains to be seen who will succeed Mr Johnson and when. While he has indicated that he intends to hold office until his successor is chosen, there are calls for him to leave immediately. The opposition has already said it would hold a no-confidence vote if he stays. In the scenario that the opposition is successful, it could lead to a general election which the Conservative Party may want to avoid. A lot more drama is yet to unfold in Downing Street.