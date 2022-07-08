News Desk

Brad Pitt says he suffers from facial blindness

NEW YORK – If you run into Brad Pitt, chances are he won’t recognize you the second time around. That’s because the award-winning actor says in a new interview with GQ that he suffers from facial blindness, also known as prosopagnosia, causing him to struggle to remember people’s faces. Although he has not been officially diagnosed, Pitt, 58, says he believes he has it. “Nobody believes me!” he said. “I wanna meet another person with it.” Pitt told GQ he wants to remember the people he meets and fears his struggle has given people the impression he’s aloof.
Prosopagnosia is a neurological disorder that can cause people to have difficulty recognizing even family members or friends, according to the National Institute of Health. Treatment involves developing other strategies to recognise people, such as focusing on their voice. Some research shows it can affect as many as 1 in 50 people to some degree. Pitt spoke about suffering from this condition in 2013, telling Esquire it’s why he stays home so much.

