Cabinet decides to establish Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority

KARACHI – A session of the Sindh cabinet on Thursday decided to establish the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority (SEPRA).

Provincial Minister of Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, who had floated the idea in February this year, briefed the cabinet session chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, about setting up the authority at the provincial level like the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). “The constitution allows the province to establish a power regulatory authority,” energy minister said. “This authority is needed to move the energy projects forward,” the cabinet members said.

Provincial cabinet constituted a committee of the law and energy departments to prepare a legislative bill of the authority in view of the constitutional, legal and technical aspects of the issue. The authority would be mandated to regulate the power generation and licensing process. The law also allows the authority to monitor power distribution in the province. The SEPRA will grant approval of the wind and other power projects in Sindh.

Imtiaz Shaikh earlier said that the SEPRA will fix the tariff and power price in Sindh. “We won’t disturb the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) under the NEPRA,” the minister said. “We are aimed at providing cheaper energy to the province,” he added. Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that in the recent rains and monsoon season, negligence of any institution in drainage and choking points in Karachi city will not be tolerated.

He said this while inspecting the ongoing works on water and choking points. On the occasion of his visit to the city, the concerned Deputy Commissioners briefed the Commissioner Karachi regarding the ongoing works on sanitation, drainage and choking points in their respective districts.

He visited Chowrangi, Landi Kotal Chowrangi, Gujjar Nala, Water Pump, Shahra-e-Pakistan, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other areas of the city. Commissioner Karachi said that Water and Sewerage Board, Sindh Solid Waste Management, District Administration, DMCs and all concerned agencies are working together for sanitation and drainage of the city.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that no complaint of water accumulation was received in any area or road in the city. Commissioner Karachi has canceled the holidays of all employees on the occasion of recent rains and monsoon season and Eid-ul-Adha. Commissioner Karachi directed the Deputy Commissioners to take immediate steps to remove the billboards in the city The Commissioner Karachi has appealed to the citizens to stay away from power lines and poles during the rainy season and not to use electrical appliances with wet hands to control the occurrence of electric shocks.