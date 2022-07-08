CM Hamza announces remission in inmates’ punishment

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has or­dered giving remission of one month to prisoners detained in minor crimes in the prison of the prov­ince. He took this decision on the occasion of Eidul Azha. The prisoners whose punishments were be­ing remitted would be able to celebrate Eid with their families, said a handout issued here on Thurs­day. The chief minister said that prisons should become the reform houses. The main objective should be reforms of prisoners being brought in prisons for committing minor crimes, he added.