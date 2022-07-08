Code of conduct to be implemented in by-elections: DPO

MUZAFFARGARH – District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wilayat said on Thursday that election code of conducted would be implemented at all cost and violators would be dealt with iron hands in the by-elections in PP-272 and PP-273 constituencies scheduled for July 17 in district Muzaffargarh. During his visit to different polling stations of Alipur listed as category A, the DPO said that all possible resources were being utilized to maintain law and order during the by-election. He said that security of polling staff and distribution of polling material would be ensured and added that CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive polling stations for strict monitoring. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar and officers of election commission.