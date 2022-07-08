Commissioner promises action after Wasa office wall collapse kills brother, sister

MULTAN – Commissioner Multan Amir Khatak on Thursday promised inquiry and subsequent action after wall of a Wasa disposal station collapsed and fell on a make-shift hut of a poor gypsy family causing death of a boy and his elder teenage sister. According to Rescue officials, a wall of Wasa office collapsed near Eid Gah and fell on a hut causing death of a teenage girl Sadia (17) and her adolescent brother Faizan (12) s/o Akhtar. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Nishtar hospital. Commissioner Amir Khatak, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu and senior PML-N leader Sheikh Tariq Rasheed visited the bereaved family and conveyed their heartfelt condolences on the death of the two children. Commissioner said that Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and Multan administration were deeply saddened by the tragic deaths and promised all out support to the family. Khatak said that the incident would be inquired into thoroughly in an impartial manner and those found responsible for any lapse would face action. Those found negligent would be held accountable and inquiry findings would be made public through media, Khatak said. He said that deaths of animals and other financial losses would be compensated. Wall of the disposal station had collapsed on the make-shift house after rain received in the city Thursday morning.