Our Staff Reporter

Control room set up to ensure sanitation on Eid days

Lahore – The Punjab government has decided to set up a control room headed by the secretary Local Government Board at his office for effective monitoring of sanitation arrangements on Eidul Azha.

Issuing instruction here on Thursday, Local Government Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that the control room would be fully functional one day before Eid which would work round-the-clock on three days of Eid.

He said 103 officers and employees had been posted to run the control room, adding that the control room will work in three shifts.

He said for the convenience of people, complaints could also be lodged on phone numbers – 042-99214834, 042-99214838 and 042-99214840, adding that people could also contact the helpline 1139 of the Lahore Waste Management Company. He said that similar control rooms would work in districts on twenty-four hour basis.

 

