Cop killed, five injured in blast  

Mardan – A police head constable was killed while five other people including two passersby received injuries in an explosion, rescue 1122, police and local sources said.

According to the sources, unidentified accused planted an explosive device under the bridge beside the main gate of Chamthar Police Station, a police post of Saddar Police Station at Nisata Road. The explosive device blew up at 10:45am. As a result Head Constable Maqsood died on the spot while ASI Sohail Khan, Constable Fayaz Khan, Constable Muhammad Karim and two passersby identified as Mohammad Ishaq and Halal were injured. The Rescue 1122 team shifted the dead body and injures to Mardan Medical Complex (MMC). Sources said that 8 to 10kg explosive was used in the explosion.